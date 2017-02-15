Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reply

Mt Lion rifle
Unread 02-15-2017, 11:11 PM
Mt Lion rifle
I have been toying with a Mt lion hunt and was wondering how a lever action 357 mag would stack up. Heard the outfitters do not want to take a chance with a wounded lion around their dogs. Do they prefer a bigger caliber ?
Unread 02-15-2017, 11:22 PM
Re: Mt Lion rifle
That will work, use a easy expanding bullet, cats don't open bullets well.
After some wrecks and learning the hard way the best is a 22mag and I've used a 22lr a lot also, shoot them through the heart lungs and they staying the tree and bleed out and are dead when they drop.
357 and 44 mags tend to be loaded with to hard of bullets and the cat will usually fall or come down the tree alive and that is when all hell can break loose. Rolling around with hounds and a MT lion does spike the adrenaline butif you don't like a sever case of the WTH shakes doe it clean.
Reply With Quote
Bookmarks

