Idaho Elk and Mule Deer Combo Hunt We are headed out archery hunting September 16-24. I hunted unit 54 last year for mule deer (which I had horrible weather and didn't see many bucks), and am considering hunting unit 49 this year for both Elk and Mulies. Looking for any information/advice about this area? I am also taking my 18 yr old step-son on his first out west trip this year, so trying to make it the best experience I can!! Thanks.