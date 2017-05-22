Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
How To Hunt Big Game
How NOT To Hunt Big Game
How NOT To Hunt Big Game
05-22-2017, 12:39 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 280
How NOT To Hunt Big Game
African PH killed by wounded elephant....
South African hunter Theunis Botha crushed to death by elephant after it is fatally shot in Zimbabwe | The Independent
RIP Theunis
Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
