2016, good season!





Headed to Wyoming in October. Antelope at 245 yards, one shot:





And a 4x5 mule deer at 140 yards:





Finished up with a cow elk in Washington at 338 yards:





It was a good season, I can't remember ever dropping four big game animals in one season.



All with the .30-06 Rem 700 CDL, 2-7x Redfield (old) and handloaded 165 gr Nosler Ballistic Tips at about 2900 fps.



I'm pleased, and thankful. What a wonderful season! Hunted with some great people. Met some new friends. Enjoyed seeing a fair chunk of the northwest; Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Camped in Yellowstone for a couple of days.



Hunted pheasant too. Going to do more of that now that I've taken the elk.



Also called in a black bear, using my mouth-blown predator call, to about 20 yards, but didn't shoot him. He was a little smaller than I wanted, and he didn't push the issue, so the .30-30 Glenfield didn't bark.



And prowled the hills for mule deer with my bow, but no luck there.



Yup, a good season indeed, and I'm thankful.



Regards, Guy Started with bear in September, Washington State. One shot from sitting at 325 yards:Headed to Wyoming in October. Antelope at 245 yards, one shot:And a 4x5 mule deer at 140 yards:Finished up with a cow elk in Washington at 338 yards:It was a good season, I can't remember ever dropping four big game animals in one season.All with the .30-06 Rem 700 CDL, 2-7x Redfield (old) and handloaded 165 gr Nosler Ballistic Tips at about 2900 fps.I'm pleased, and thankful. What a wonderful season! Hunted with some great people. Met some new friends. Enjoyed seeing a fair chunk of the northwest; Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Camped in Yellowstone for a couple of days.Hunted pheasant too. Going to do more of that now that I've taken the elk.Also called in a black bear, using my mouth-blown predator call, to about 20 yards, but didn't shoot him. He was a little smaller than I wanted, and he didn't push the issue, so the .30-30 Glenfield didn't bark.And prowled the hills for mule deer with my bow, but no luck there.Yup, a good season indeed, and I'm thankful.Regards, Guy