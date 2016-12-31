     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > How To Hunt Big Game
Reload this Page 2016, good season!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

2016, good season!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 01:16 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Chelan Co, Washington
Posts: 544
2016, good season!
Started with bear in September, Washington State. One shot from sitting at 325 yards:


Headed to Wyoming in October. Antelope at 245 yards, one shot:


And a 4x5 mule deer at 140 yards:


Finished up with a cow elk in Washington at 338 yards:


It was a good season, I can't remember ever dropping four big game animals in one season.

All with the .30-06 Rem 700 CDL, 2-7x Redfield (old) and handloaded 165 gr Nosler Ballistic Tips at about 2900 fps.

I'm pleased, and thankful. What a wonderful season! Hunted with some great people. Met some new friends. Enjoyed seeing a fair chunk of the northwest; Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Camped in Yellowstone for a couple of days.

Hunted pheasant too. Going to do more of that now that I've taken the elk.

Also called in a black bear, using my mouth-blown predator call, to about 20 yards, but didn't shoot him. He was a little smaller than I wanted, and he didn't push the issue, so the .30-30 Glenfield didn't bark.

And prowled the hills for mule deer with my bow, but no luck there.

Yup, a good season indeed, and I'm thankful.

Regards, Guy
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Ooops wrong section DELETE | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:03 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC