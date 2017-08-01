Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Chatting and General Stuff
Politics Of Hunting And Guns (NOT General Politics)
Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
01-08-2017, 09:33 AM
Len Backus
PUBLISHER
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,507
Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
Washington Post article. They keep calling it a SILENCER and not a SUPPRESSOR
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local...=.9206c4b53c6a
01-08-2017, 09:41 AM
kixa
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 32
Re: Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
Yes Yes Ye yeeeehaaaaa, thats what i am talking about.
