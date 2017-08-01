     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Politics Of Hunting And Guns (NOT General Politics)
Reload this Page Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 09:33 AM
PUBLISHER
  
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,507
Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
Washington Post article. They keep calling it a SILENCER and not a SUPPRESSOR

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local...=.9206c4b53c6a
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 09:41 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Posts: 32
    Re: Donald Trump Jr wants to make suppressors easier to buy
    Yes Yes Ye yeeeehaaaaa, thats what i am talking about.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Pa. Semi Auto next year | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:40 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC