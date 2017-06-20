Re: What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing? For me the key is puffy layers because they are as light and packable as possible for the amount of warmth they provide.



For base layers I have 3 different thicknesses of synthetic long underwear bottoms that I can choose from.



Over those I wear my everyday hunting pants. If it's going to be wet or snowy I'll wear gaiters.



On top I wear a merino wool short sleeve t-shirt that doesn't get stinky and a synthetic long sleeve Zip-T over that as my main shirt. Thickness depends on the weather.



My rain jacket and pants are my outer layer. They're very lightweight and packable.



Over all the other stuff and under my rain gear goes a puffy jacket and puffy pants. By puffy I mean ultralight down or a high quality synthetic like Primaloft with a very thin nylon exterior.



When I put the puffy layers over my other clothes and the rain gear over the puffy layers I'm just as warm as if I wore a big parka and bibs.



I'll often add some sort of a lightweight softshell jacket into the mix above too.



And by the way, I get hot and sweaty easily and cold easily. I have to strip down to almost nothing when climbing no matter how cold out it is to avoid getting all sweated up. Then I have to add layers back on when I stop. It's just part of the deal.



But the layers I described are light, packable and easy to get on and off. It's important for the puffy pants and rain pants to have full length leg zippers and for the rain jacket to have pit zips.



Hope this gives you some ideas.

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



