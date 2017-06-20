|
What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
I am headed back out to Colorado next fall for a DIY backpacking elk hunt. I went last year, and loved it. I will be accompanied by my dad and another hunter or two.
The weather will be a little different though. Last year we hunted first rifle season, and this upcoming trip will be third rifle season Nov 3-11. We will be hunting/camping around 9,000 ft.
We are all avid whitetail hunters, and familiar with cold weather hunting. However, we're not exactly sure how to plan our cold weather gear. Last time, we did lots of layers in order to adjust for whatever weather we ran into. (Our hunt started out with highs in the 60's and sunny, and was highs around 40 by the end of the week.) That worked okay, but we tended to be hot while hiking and cold while sitting.
I read an article describing one hunter that brings a set of cold weather bibs and parka, and simply puts that on when he stops moving. If he gets up to move, he stows it back in his pack.
How do you guys plan your gear, and what do you wear? This will probably be temperatures as high as 55 and as low as 15, with snow accumulation likely.
Thanks for the help!