Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpack Hunting
Reload this Page What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 10:56 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
I am headed back out to Colorado next fall for a DIY backpacking elk hunt. I went last year, and loved it. I will be accompanied by my dad and another hunter or two.

The weather will be a little different though. Last year we hunted first rifle season, and this upcoming trip will be third rifle season Nov 3-11. We will be hunting/camping around 9,000 ft.

We are all avid whitetail hunters, and familiar with cold weather hunting. However, we're not exactly sure how to plan our cold weather gear. Last time, we did lots of layers in order to adjust for whatever weather we ran into. (Our hunt started out with highs in the 60's and sunny, and was highs around 40 by the end of the week.) That worked okay, but we tended to be hot while hiking and cold while sitting.

I read an article describing one hunter that brings a set of cold weather bibs and parka, and simply puts that on when he stops moving. If he gets up to move, he stows it back in his pack.

How do you guys plan your gear, and what do you wear? This will probably be temperatures as high as 55 and as low as 15, with snow accumulation likely.

Thanks for the help!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-20-2017, 03:50 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,242
Re: What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
Kuiu ... hands down the best I've ever used. Light weight, warm, tough and versatile.

http://www.kuiu.com/
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-20-2017, 04:24 PM
Field Editor
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 688
Re: What's your cold weather backpack hunt clothing?
For me the key is puffy layers because they are as light and packable as possible for the amount of warmth they provide.

For base layers I have 3 different thicknesses of synthetic long underwear bottoms that I can choose from.

Over those I wear my everyday hunting pants. If it's going to be wet or snowy I'll wear gaiters.

On top I wear a merino wool short sleeve t-shirt that doesn't get stinky and a synthetic long sleeve Zip-T over that as my main shirt. Thickness depends on the weather.

My rain jacket and pants are my outer layer. They're very lightweight and packable.

Over all the other stuff and under my rain gear goes a puffy jacket and puffy pants. By puffy I mean ultralight down or a high quality synthetic like Primaloft with a very thin nylon exterior.

When I put the puffy layers over my other clothes and the rain gear over the puffy layers I'm just as warm as if I wore a big parka and bibs.

I'll often add some sort of a lightweight softshell jacket into the mix above too.

And by the way, I get hot and sweaty easily and cold easily. I have to strip down to almost nothing when climbing no matter how cold out it is to avoid getting all sweated up. Then I have to add layers back on when I stop. It's just part of the deal.

But the layers I described are light, packable and easy to get on and off. It's important for the puffy pants and rain pants to have full length leg zippers and for the rain jacket to have pit zips.

Hope this gives you some ideas.
__________________
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Backpack help please | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC