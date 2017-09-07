Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Backpack Hunting
What is your favorite sling?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
What is your favorite sling?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-09-2017, 11:11 AM
Dwall82
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
What is your favorite sling?
I'm looking at a new sling for backpack hunting. What are thoughts on the backpack type sling that goes over both shoulders? Is there a more comfortable/practical option?Rifles to be carried will be either heavy or light depending on hunt location.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
LRH store packs
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:45 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC