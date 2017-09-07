Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpack Hunting
Reload this Page What is your favorite sling?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

What is your favorite sling?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 11:11 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
What is your favorite sling?
I'm looking at a new sling for backpack hunting. What are thoughts on the backpack type sling that goes over both shoulders? Is there a more comfortable/practical option?Rifles to be carried will be either heavy or light depending on hunt location.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« LRH store packs | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC