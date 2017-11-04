Water Purification

Quote:
|
Originally Posted by PNW EOD
That looks really interesting. I like the bag Idea for size/weight savings, and the price isn't bad at all compared to some of the MSR offerings. I think I'll give these a try this off season. Thanks for the response!
One thing to think about. It's not easy to fill the water bag directly from a stream. You will need something (a cup) to scoop water and pour it into the bag.
I use a spare bag, cut in two, and rolled up with the water bag and filter as my "water scooper."