Water Purification Hey guys, I'm in the market for a water purification system for some backcountry hunting. My plans are to be out anywhere from 2-8 days, and trying to stay as light as possible. The areas I hunt have plenty of water sources, so I expect I will only have to refill on water 1X per day. Does anyone have a favorite purifier for these types of situations? Trying to keep it small so I still have plenty of pack room for other goodies.