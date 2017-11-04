Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Backpack Hunting
Water Purification
04-11-2017, 12:32 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Ellensburg, WA
Posts: 16
Water Purification
Hey guys, I'm in the market for a water purification system for some backcountry hunting. My plans are to be out anywhere from 2-8 days, and trying to stay as light as possible. The areas I hunt have plenty of water sources, so I expect I will only have to refill on water 1X per day. Does anyone have a favorite purifier for these types of situations? Trying to keep it small so I still have plenty of pack room for other goodies.
04-11-2017, 01:56 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 93
Re: Water Purification
Sawyer Squeeze filter

https://www.amazon.com/Sawyer-Produc...sawyer+squeeze

coupled with Chlorine Dioxide tablets

https://www.amazon.com/Potable-Aqua-...ioxide+tablets

Use the tablets for most applications. Use the filter for really murky water.
04-11-2017, 02:02 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Ellensburg, WA
Posts: 16
Re: Water Purification
That looks really interesting. I like the bag Idea for size/weight savings, and the price isn't bad at all compared to some of the MSR offerings. I think I'll give these a try this off season. Thanks for the response!
04-11-2017, 02:10 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 93
Re: Water Purification
Originally Posted by PNW EOD
That looks really interesting. I like the bag Idea for size/weight savings, and the price isn't bad at all compared to some of the MSR offerings. I think I'll give these a try this off season. Thanks for the response!
One thing to think about. It's not easy to fill the water bag directly from a stream. You will need something (a cup) to scoop water and pour it into the bag.

I use a spare bag, cut in two, and rolled up with the water bag and filter as my "water scooper."
04-11-2017, 02:26 PM
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 81
Re: Water Purification
I've been using the MSR Sweetwater since it came out many many years ago for all my back packing/camping needs.
Must work as I have yet to get sick from water.
04-11-2017, 05:30 PM
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 124
Re: Water Purification
I've used an MSR filter for a long time. My buddy uses a Katadyne and his is MUCH faster at filling up a bottle.

Aaron
04-11-2017, 07:01 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 857
Re: Water Purification
have you thought about a steripen ? we used them for about 20 days last fall on a pack in hunt . seemed to work , nobody got sick .
