Using the KIFARU Gunslinger differently
Unread 05-05-2017, 01:40 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 848
Using the KIFARU Gunslinger differently
The KIFARU Gunslinger is meant to carry your rifle vertically with the butt suspended in a Hypalon pouch hanging from your pack belt and the quick release (QR) Velcro strap around the barrel and attached to your pack shoulder strap.

It works but you will get the barrel banging your head at times in a steep climb or descent.

I've been experimenting with placing the entire rig on the side of the pack, with the QR strap attached to the top side of my pack and a sewn-on extension strap hanging over my shoulder. So far it seems to work IF I have the butt pocket securely attached to the pack so it cannot pull up with the butt when I pull the rifle out.

MAIN PROBLEM: Getting the rifle butt back into the pouch and securing the barrel, both with the pack on. Still working on this. I may end up with the rifle slung under my arm at an angle. What I need is to be able to use my hiking poles while carrying the rifle.

I'll update this post if and when I can get to a carry configuration I like.

BTW, I use the hiking poles for "shooting sticks" as well and they work just fine with the poles crossed at the handle area and the straps passed over and through each other making a rifle fore arm rest.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
