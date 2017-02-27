Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ultralight hot tent - tigoat vertex 5 with wifi stove. Any one have one?
Unread 02-27-2017, 09:41 PM
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 21
Ultralight hot tent - tigoat vertex 5 with wifi stove. Any one have one?
Hello,
I am looking at the tigoat Vertex 5 tent with a titanium stove for a solohunt. I've been doing alot of research on them and it looks like a great combo. Super light with stove, and tent comes in at 3lbs. You have to use a hiking pole or 2 to pitch the tent, but it should be exactly what i am looking for for high elevation solo hunts. I was wondering if anyone had any experience with the package. I was looking at their small wifi stove for boiling water as well.
Thanks in advance,
Andy
Unread 02-28-2017, 12:04 AM
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Seattle, WA / Thompson Falls, MT
Posts: 314
Re: Ultralight hot tent - tigoat vertex 5 with wifi stove. Any one have one?
Tag. Curious as well.
