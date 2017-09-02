Tent guy lines & fly stakes For all of my backpacking tents I have guy lines that I make up myself. They are equipped with LineLoc tensioners near the stake end and a nylon hook at the tent end. This is for fast attachment when a storm bows up. These guy lines always go with my tents and are light weight insurance.



Guy lines keep tent poles from bending and breaking in heavy wind gusts.



Fly hem stakes hold the fly down and keep it from flapping madly in high winds. If your fly does not have these stake loops then sew them on using light, narrow nylon webbing.



Eric B. __________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."