     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpack Hunting
Reload this Page Tent guy lines & fly stakes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Tent guy lines & fly stakes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 08:13 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 754
Tent guy lines & fly stakes
For all of my backpacking tents I have guy lines that I make up myself. They are equipped with LineLoc tensioners near the stake end and a nylon hook at the tent end. This is for fast attachment when a storm bows up. These guy lines always go with my tents and are light weight insurance.

Guy lines keep tent poles from bending and breaking in heavy wind gusts.

Fly hem stakes hold the fly down and keep it from flapping madly in high winds. If your fly does not have these stake loops then sew them on using light, narrow nylon webbing.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 08:18 PM
    PUBLISHER
    		  
    Join Date: May 2001
    Posts: 6,528
    Re: Tent guy lines & fly stakes
    Great idea.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Do you use a light daypack for hunting? | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:38 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC