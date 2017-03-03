Recommendation for DWR down treatment I'm going to recommend for all of your that are looking to buy down garments that you try your best to get those with a good down DWR such as Down Tech or Dry Down.



This down DWR (Durable Water Repellant) means the down will absorb far less moisture and dry about 50% faster than untreated top quality down. The YouTube demos are very enlightening.



My Eddie Bauer down vest has this as does my new LL Bean -20 F. down sleeping bag.

LL Bean has a lot of garments with this treatment and several other quality makers/vendors of down garments have it too. Bean's prices are the most reasonable in this pricey market. Avoid offshore brands unless they are Japanese or European.



I may soon buy a hooded down jacket (heavier than my current, untreated EB "Down Sweater"). You can be sure it will have a down DWR treatment and hopefully a highly water repellant shell.



