Recommendation for DWR down treatment
Recommendation for DWR down treatment
I'm going to recommend for all of your that are looking to buy down garments that you try your best to get those with a good down DWR such as Down Tech or Dry Down.

This down DWR (Durable Water Repellant) means the down will absorb far less moisture and dry about 50% faster than untreated top quality down. The YouTube demos are very enlightening.

My Eddie Bauer down vest has this as does my new LL Bean -20 F. down sleeping bag.
LL Bean has a lot of garments with this treatment and several other quality makers/vendors of down garments have it too. Bean's prices are the most reasonable in this pricey market. Avoid offshore brands unless they are Japanese or European.

I may soon buy a hooded down jacket (heavier than my current, untreated EB "Down Sweater"). You can be sure it will have a down DWR treatment and hopefully a highly water repellant shell.

If you have any questions or comments I'm happy to reply.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
