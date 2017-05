Pics of your favorite backpacking rifle...

Share a story of your favorite hunts with it.



I'll start it off with the one of mine that got away, a 6.5mm Sherman.

It began life as a stainless Howa 1500, but received a Bartlein 3b barrel and B&C Medalist stock to dress it up. Topped with Vortex HSLR 4-16x44 and Talley LW rings.



https://scontent.fsjc1-3.fna.fbcdn.n...6b&oe=59AAA7D4 I'd love to know the details of your builds or how you've customized a factory rifle to suit your needs.Share a story of your favorite hunts with it.I'll start it off with the one of mine that got away, a 6.5mm Sherman.It began life as a stainless Howa 1500, but received a Bartlein 3b barrel and B&C Medalist stock to dress it up. Topped with Vortex HSLR 4-16x44 and Talley LW rings. __________________

"For when I am weak, then I am strong."

2 Corinthians 12:10b