LRH store packs Looking over all the packs at the LRH store I'm most impressed with the Badlands packs.



The Summit is a relatively large pack for packing in to set up a base camp. It is a decent weight (relative to, for example, the Eberlestock packs or my 7.5 lb. Dana Terraplane) and has a lot of features for the price. If this pack fits you it is a bargain in my opinion.



The Badlands Clutch "day-and a-half" size pack looks like one of the best hunting/backcountry ski packs I've seen. It has an aluminum bar internal frame to support loads on your hips, where most of the weight should be for both balance and comfort.



Five years ago I had to extensively modify a similar size Camelbak Commander hunting pack with a flat aluminim bar frame bolted to the original wimpy "framesheet", then cut off the nearly useless fabric waist belt and put a padded REI belt behind the lumbar pad. Now I have a pack that can carry a load. But it was a PITA getting it there.

However the Clutch has all of that and more and I wish I had the option back then of buying the Clutch.



If you haven't looked at the LRH Store you should do so. Lots of well-tested items there and that's what I like about it.



"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."