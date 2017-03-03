looking for opinions for a new pack hey guys im looking for personal experience and advise for a new pack. im really liking the j34 just one from eberlestock, as well as the horn hunter full curl system. I currently have a eberlestock gunslinger just wanting something I cant take out with more space for extended hunts in the 5-7 day range as well as better system of hauling meat. I really don't have the ability to try on these packs first hand because I cannot seem to find a dealer within a reasonable drive from my house. maybe there is another pack you could recommend that I haven't considered that doesn't cost a mortgage payment. thanks guys for any advise you can give