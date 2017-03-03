Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


looking for opinions for a new pack
03-03-2017, 05:08 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: lancaster pa
Posts: 42
looking for opinions for a new pack
hey guys im looking for personal experience and advise for a new pack. im really liking the j34 just one from eberlestock, as well as the horn hunter full curl system. I currently have a eberlestock gunslinger just wanting something I cant take out with more space for extended hunts in the 5-7 day range as well as better system of hauling meat. I really don't have the ability to try on these packs first hand because I cannot seem to find a dealer within a reasonable drive from my house. maybe there is another pack you could recommend that I haven't considered that doesn't cost a mortgage payment. thanks guys for any advise you can give
Ultralight hot tent - tigoat vertex 5 with wifi stove. Any one have one?
