Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Backpack Hunting
Reload this Page Backpack help please
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Backpack help please
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 06:06 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 662
Backpack help please
I'm in the market for a new pack at the $500 price point.

The two I'm currently considering are:
Mystery Ranch Metcalf
Kuiu Icon Pro 5200

I haven't tried either of them on yet, just researching and hoping to pick the brains of anyone more experienced than me at this point.

I've heard great things about Kuiu, but have yet to mess with any of their gear, only owned a few clothing items at this point.

I do high country hunts and prefer to keep things as minimal as possible when packing in. Typically sleep in a bivy and only bring a set of binos, no spotter. Hikes in could be up to 15 miles and last up to a week. I need something that will carry comfortably well and stand up to a decent amount of punishment.
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: oregon
Posts: 178
Re: Backpack help please
Wilkup,.

Take a look at EXO packs as well. Check out the offerings, as well as their you tube videos on their products. Very informative research info that will help you make a pack decision.

They have a well thought out system, that is well made, versatile, decent weight, & super comfortable.

The bags interchange on the titanium frame & all bags compress very nicely if only partially loaded. They carry a load well & comfortable doing it. Super simple to set up to sandwich game meat between bag & frame for the pack out.

You won't be disappointed. They have some neat 2017 pack updates.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-21-2017, 10:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 662
Re: Backpack help please
That EXO K2 3500 sounds interesting and similar to the MR Metcalf. I'll be adding that to my list of interests.
Thanks for the recommendation!
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« looking for opinions for a new pack | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:42 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC