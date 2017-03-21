Backpack help please I'm in the market for a new pack at the $500 price point.



The two I'm currently considering are:

Mystery Ranch Metcalf

Kuiu Icon Pro 5200



I haven't tried either of them on yet, just researching and hoping to pick the brains of anyone more experienced than me at this point.



I've heard great things about Kuiu, but have yet to mess with any of their gear, only owned a few clothing items at this point.



I do high country hunts and prefer to keep things as minimal as possible when packing in. Typically sleep in a bivy and only bring a set of binos, no spotter. Hikes in could be up to 15 miles and last up to a week. I need something that will carry comfortably well and stand up to a decent amount of punishment.

