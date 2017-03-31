|
Re: 340 Weatherby?
A factory 340wby will realistically do 6-700yds comfortably, perhaps further with high BC hand loads. I have two friends who shoot the 340wby for elk here in Az, but the unit they hunt has juniper trees on 3' centers so usually only 100yds max. They're both using the Berger 250gr bullets and have shot well out to 500yds, but haven't tried farther. The scope needs to be tough and with the dial up features will be in the $1000+ range. As for scope power, that will bring a ton of opinions. Your friend needs to physically look through his choices and decide which he is most comfortable using. Good luck
