340 Weatherby?
03-31-2017, 09:04 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 33
340 Weatherby?
What would be the longest ethical kill range for elk and mule deer. My brother in law has one that he reloads for now. He uses a light for deer in Wisconsin where he lives. He want to change the scope for longer range hunting out west. He had a 3x9 with no drop marks and wants to change to dial up. He has a buddy that has a range that can go up to 800yds. He does not want to get a scope that is to much or not enough to do the job! What would be the max range of the 340 Weatherby for elk and mule deer.
03-31-2017, 11:43 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Arizona
Posts: 1,744
Re: 340 Weatherby?
A factory 340wby will realistically do 6-700yds comfortably, perhaps further with high BC hand loads. I have two friends who shoot the 340wby for elk here in Az, but the unit they hunt has juniper trees on 3' centers so usually only 100yds max. They're both using the Berger 250gr bullets and have shot well out to 500yds, but haven't tried farther. The scope needs to be tough and with the dial up features will be in the $1000+ range. As for scope power, that will bring a ton of opinions. Your friend needs to physically look through his choices and decide which he is most comfortable using. Good luck
No apology for liking Weatherbys
