340 Weatherby? What would be the longest ethical kill range for elk and mule deer. My brother in law has one that he reloads for now. He uses a light for deer in Wisconsin where he lives. He want to change the scope for longer range hunting out west. He had a 3x9 with no drop marks and wants to change to dial up. He has a buddy that has a range that can go up to 800yds. He does not want to get a scope that is to much or not enough to do the job! What would be the max range of the 340 Weatherby for elk and mule deer.