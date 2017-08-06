Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage 10T-SR 6.5 creedmoor
Unread 06-08-2017, 02:31 PM
Savage 10T-SR 6.5 creedmoor
Not anything fancy or expensive but I'm liking it so far.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage 10T-SR 6.5 creedmoor-img_0179.jpg  
Unread 06-08-2017, 03:08 PM
Re: Savage 10T-SR 6.5 creedmoor
Nice. Lots of folks shooting those to 1K on Youtube.
Unread 06-08-2017, 05:16 PM
Re: Savage 10T-SR 6.5 creedmoor
Quote:
Originally Posted by Barrelnut View Post
Nice. Lots of folks shooting those to 1K on Youtube.
I'm hoping to get there some day. I'm planning on using this rifle as my main training rifle and stand hunting rifle.
