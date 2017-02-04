New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore

I just picked this up for Tuebor precision built rifle. They are a action manufacturer and rifle builder. They are on the Westside of Michigan in Grand Rapids. I own a few high end rifles from very well known builders and this one is as nice fit and finish as any. Here are the build specs.
Tuebor raider Titanium short action
Manners EH6 stock
Bartlein 3b spiral fluted threaded with blended cap
Curtis bottom metal with flush DBM
Jewell trigger
Cerekote black/ tan flutes
https://www.tueborprecision.com/