Gun Photos
New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore
Unread 04-02-2017, 06:28 AM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,141
New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore
I just picked this up for Tuebor precision built rifle. They are a action manufacturer and rifle builder. They are on the Westside of Michigan in Grand Rapids. I own a few high end rifles from very well known builders and this one is as nice fit and finish as any. Here are the build specs.

Tuebor raider Titanium short action
Manners EH6 stock
Bartlein 3b spiral fluted threaded with blended cap
Curtis bottom metal with flush DBM
Jewell trigger
Cerekote black/ tan flutes

https://www.tueborprecision.com/
New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore-65-creedmore.jpg   New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore-target.jpg  

Unread 04-02-2017, 09:54 AM
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 459
Re: New Tuebor precision 6.5 creedmore
That is a SWEET rig!!!
