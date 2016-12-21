     close
New cerakote job
Had my 264 WM cerakoted with a custom kryptek pattern. Metal is sniper grey, stock and scope are hand done cerakote not a hydro dip. Turned out pretty cool I think.
    Re: New cerakote job
    Looks way cool. Nice job.

    Steve
    Re: New cerakote job
    That is one nice looking three color stick!!!!!
