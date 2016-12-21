Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Photography
>
Gun Photos
New cerakote job
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
New cerakote job
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-21-2016, 10:57 PM
257Tony
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Utah
Posts: 37
New cerakote job
Had my 264 WM cerakoted with a custom kryptek pattern. Metal is sniper grey, stock and scope are hand done cerakote not a hydro dip. Turned out pretty cool I think.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
12-22-2016, 09:41 AM
RockyMtnMT
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,628
Re: New cerakote job
Looks way cool. Nice job.
Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better
www.hammerbullets.com
To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
#
3
12-22-2016, 01:09 PM
Str8shooterTX
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: The Woodlands Texas
Posts: 188
Re: New cerakote job
That is one nice looking three color stick!!!!!
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
custom 260 rem updated pics
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:22 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC