My new DDR 28 nosler!
  #1  
Unread 06-09-2017, 02:07 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 7
My new DDR 28 nosler!
Pretty excited to get this on a bench! Tyler at Dead Down Range did an awesome job on this so far! Shooting it and working loads up now. Very happy w the cosmetics!
What do you think?
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer12072209407.jpg   My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer2857842568.jpg  

My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer3362401382.jpg   My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer5684344659.jpg  

My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer61561985788.jpg   My new DDR 28 nosler!-tmp_17611-fullsizer7447450886.jpg  

  #2  
Unread 06-09-2017, 02:13 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 11
Re: My new DDR 28 nosler!
Looks awesome, Tyler does incredible work, his attention to detail is second to none. Buy once / cry once.

Can't wait for him to get my 28 done!
