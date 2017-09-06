Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
My new DDR 28 nosler!
My new DDR 28 nosler!
06-09-2017, 02:07 AM
bigbulldoza
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 7
My new DDR 28 nosler!
Pretty excited to get this on a bench! Tyler at Dead Down Range did an awesome job on this so far! Shooting it and working loads up now. Very happy w the cosmetics!
What do you think?
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
06-09-2017, 02:13 AM
30 Hammer
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 11
Re: My new DDR 28 nosler!
Looks awesome, Tyler does incredible work, his attention to detail is second to none. Buy once / cry once.
Can't wait for him to get my 28 done!
