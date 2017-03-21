Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks

Action: Defiance Deviant Hunter – Long Action:
- 416R SS (1.403 Thread Depth, 16 TPI)
- Integral 20 MOA Base
- Integral Recoil Lug
- 1.35” OD Receiver Bottom
- .750 Bolt: One Piece
- .595 Bolt Face
- Recessed Lugs
- Faceted Bolt Shroud
- Modified Bolt Handle
- Long Tactical Bolt Knob
- SS Bolt Stop
- Deep Fluted Bolt
- Heavy Tang
- Mini 16 Extractor
- Defiance Firing Pin Assembly
- Wyatt Mag Well Cut
- (Black Cerakote)

Bottom Metal & Magazine:
- PTG Remington 700 Long Action (LA) Tactical Bottom Metal (BDL) Steel: (Black Cerakote)
- Wyatts MBE-3 Magazine Box (3.825) Long Box
- Wyatts Long Action Follower
- Wyatts Follower Spring

Barrel: Bartlein 416R Stainless – .338 Caliber
- Lapua Tactical Match Reamer – .371 Neck/.148 Freebore
- 30” Finished Length - Heavy Palma Contour (“B Measurement – 1.25” for 4”) Finished @ .90
- 1-9” Twist, 5R Rifling
- 5 Port Muscle Brake, Muzzle Brake (Round)
- (Black Cerakote)

Trigger: Jewel HVRTRS – No Bolt Release (1.5 Lbs.)

Optics: Nightforce (C555) ATACR: 5-25x56MM Enhanced/MOAR-T Reticle HS/ZS
- Badger Ordnance Rings 1.0/M40A3/34 MM (Steel: 306-75)
- Holland Shooting Supply – 34 MM Scope level

Stock: HS-Precision PST036
– Gray w/Black Webbing (Fully Bedded)

Weight: 15 lbs.

Length: 52 3/8”

Supplies:
- Bullets: Berger 300 Grain Elite Hunter (.417 G7 BC)
- Brass: 338 Lapua
- Powder: H1000
- Primers: Federal 215 Match
- Dies: Redding Type S FL Die (36594)

The rifle was built by Trevor Rosencranse of Cloud Peak Gunworks (CPG). Trevor is great to work with. He answered any and all questions. Completion and delivery of the rifle was as stated. If someone is looking for a quality gunsmith for a custom rifle build, don’t hesitate to contact him. The fit and finish of this rifle is amazing.

Cloud Peak Gunworks
Trevor Rosencranse
P.O. Box 757
610 South 8th Street
Basin WY 82410
1-307-568-3009
Cloud Peak Gunworks Home Page
__________________
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...9/#post1296648 - 338 Lapua Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/ - 338 Lapua Build Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/ - 6.5x284 Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/ - 6.5x284 Build Thread
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
Components:

Nightforce Enhanced ATACR (C555) - ATACR

Badger Ordnance Rings M40A3 (306-75) - https://www.badgerordnance.com/34-mm...m40a3-1-0.html

Defiance Deviant Hunter (20 MOA) - Deviant Hunter | Defiance Machine

Bartlein Heavy Palma, .90@Muzzle, 1-9 twist, 5R, 30" - Bartlein Barrels, Inc. | Just another WordPress site

5 Port Muscle Brake - Products - Brakes - Piercision Rifles

HS Precision (PST036) - https://www.hsprecision.com/shop2/ri...t036/?___SID=U

PTG Tactical Bottom Metal - Remington 700 (LA) Action Tactical Bottom Metal (BDL) - Pacific Tool and Gauge

Jewell Trigger (HVRTS) - Jewell HVRTS No Bolt Release - Piercision Rifles

Wyatt's Mag Well, Spring, and Follower - WYATT'S OUTDOOR, INC.
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
Love it!
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
The Nightforce ATACR is a tank!
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
The 5 Port Muscle Brake.
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
Scope Clearance.
Re: My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks
Almost Twins! Both CPG Rifles!
6.5x284 in the Back
338 Lapua in the Front
