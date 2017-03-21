My 338 Lapua Magnum by Cloud Peak Gunworks



Action: Defiance Deviant Hunter – Long Action:

- 416R SS (1.403 Thread Depth, 16 TPI)

- Integral 20 MOA Base

- Integral Recoil Lug

- 1.35” OD Receiver Bottom

- .750 Bolt: One Piece

- .595 Bolt Face

- Recessed Lugs

- Faceted Bolt Shroud

- Modified Bolt Handle

- Long Tactical Bolt Knob

- SS Bolt Stop

- Deep Fluted Bolt

- Heavy Tang

- Mini 16 Extractor

- Defiance Firing Pin Assembly

- Wyatt Mag Well Cut

- (Black Cerakote)



Bottom Metal & Magazine:

- PTG Remington 700 Long Action (LA) Tactical Bottom Metal (BDL) Steel: (Black Cerakote)

- Wyatts MBE-3 Magazine Box (3.825) Long Box

- Wyatts Long Action Follower

- Wyatts Follower Spring



Barrel: Bartlein 416R Stainless – .338 Caliber

- Lapua Tactical Match Reamer – .371 Neck/.148 Freebore

- 30” Finished Length - Heavy Palma Contour (“B Measurement – 1.25” for 4”) Finished @ .90

- 1-9” Twist, 5R Rifling

- 5 Port Muscle Brake, Muzzle Brake (Round)

- (Black Cerakote)



Trigger: Jewel HVRTRS – No Bolt Release (1.5 Lbs.)



Optics: Nightforce (C555) ATACR: 5-25x56MM Enhanced/MOAR-T Reticle HS/ZS

- Badger Ordnance Rings 1.0/M40A3/34 MM (Steel: 306-75)

- Holland Shooting Supply – 34 MM Scope level



Stock: HS-Precision PST036

– Gray w/Black Webbing (Fully Bedded)



Weight: 15 lbs.



Length: 52 3/8”



Supplies:

- Bullets: Berger 300 Grain Elite Hunter (.417 G7 BC)

- Brass: 338 Lapua

- Powder: H1000

- Primers: Federal 215 Match

- Dies: Redding Type S FL Die (36594)



The rifle was built by Trevor Rosencranse of Cloud Peak Gunworks (CPG). Trevor is great to work with. He answered any and all questions. Completion and delivery of the rifle was as stated. If someone is looking for a quality gunsmith for a custom rifle build, don’t hesitate to contact him. The fit and finish of this rifle is amazing.



Cloud Peak Gunworks

Trevor Rosencranse

P.O. Box 757

610 South 8th Street

Basin WY 82410

1-307-568-3009

