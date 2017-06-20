Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mods are finally done!
06-20-2017
My Savage SA Model 10 .223.
McGowan 26 inch varmint barrel w/ 8 twist rate.
Burris XTR II 4-20x50
Boyds Stock with longer LOP and adjustable comb.

It's a shooter!!


06-20-2017
Id, looks very clean. That Boyd's is nice. Did you do anything to the trigger?
No apology for liking Weatherbys
