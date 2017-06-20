Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Mods are finally done!
Mods are finally done!
06-20-2017, 01:06 PM
Idgunner
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 45
Mods are finally done!
My Savage SA Model 10 .223.
McGowan 26 inch varmint barrel w/ 8 twist rate.
Burris XTR II 4-20x50
Boyds Stock with longer LOP and adjustable comb.
It's a shooter!!
06-20-2017, 01:15 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,928
Re: Mods are finally done!
Id, looks very clean. That Boyd's is nice. Did you do anything to the trigger?
No apology for liking Weatherbys
