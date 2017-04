Magnificent Maple Build I made this complete custom 5" heavy gun stock for a customer in Ohio. He played with dye until he reached the desirable shade, then hammered it with numerous coats of clear.

Wet sanded and buffed, then polished all the metal.

In 16 years of building stocks, this is the first customer that has taken a piece of wood to a new level of cool. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"

http://www.russoriflestocks.com/

https://www.curtiscustom.com/ __________________