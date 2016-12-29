|
12-29-2016, 10:36 AM
custom 280 rem
Hi,
I just finished my custom 7mm express AKA 280 rem and I am loving it! The gun shoots .25-.3 MOA with only 50 rounds down the tub so far.
Build list:
Blueprinted Weatherby Vanguard action
Custom built heavy barrel 26 long 1.25 to a 7/8 tapper at the end 7lbs
1.5 inch long brake
Fluted
Lapped bolt lugs
High polish bluing
Tactical bolt knob
Adjustable recoil pad
Custom built adjustable cheek rest
Custom built Curly maple and ebony stock
Steel pillar bedding
Aluminum recoil block
Glass bedding
Recoil Cross bolts
Timney trigger set at 11oz
Night force 20 MOA rail
Sightron SIII 6-24x50 scope