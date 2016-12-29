custom 280 rem

I just finished my custom 7mm express AKA 280 rem and I am loving it! The gun shoots .25-.3 MOA with only 50 rounds down the tub so far.





Build list:



Blueprinted Weatherby Vanguard action



Custom built heavy barrel 26 long 1.25 to a 7/8 tapper at the end 7lbs



1.5 inch long brake



Fluted



Lapped bolt lugs



High polish bluing



Tactical bolt knob



Adjustable recoil pad



Custom built adjustable cheek rest



Custom built Curly maple and ebony stock



Steel pillar bedding



Aluminum recoil block



Glass bedding



Recoil Cross bolts



Timney trigger set at 11oz



Night force 20 MOA rail



Sightron SIII 6-24x50 scope































