custom 280 rem
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: potsdam, ny
Posts: 28
custom 280 rem

Hi,


I just finished my custom 7mm express AKA 280 rem and I am loving it! The gun shoots .25-.3 MOA with only 50 rounds down the tub so far.


Build list:

Blueprinted Weatherby Vanguard action

Custom built heavy barrel 26 long 1.25 to a 7/8 tapper at the end 7lbs

1.5 inch long brake

Fluted

Lapped bolt lugs

High polish bluing

Tactical bolt knob

Adjustable recoil pad

Custom built adjustable cheek rest

Custom built Curly maple and ebony stock

Steel pillar bedding

Aluminum recoil block

Glass bedding

Recoil Cross bolts

Timney trigger set at 11oz

Night force 20 MOA rail

Sightron SIII 6-24x50 scope















