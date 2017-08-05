7mm Dakota, Montour Co rifles Just picked up my new stick from Kevin Cram. Rifle started life as a Dakota 97 Hunter 300 Dakota. I bought it used for the action and stock. I thought the stock was a MPI like my other Dakota but it is a Bell and Carlson. I sent it to MPI to have the LOP changed to 14. I had Kevin re-barrel it with a Brux #4 chambered in 7 Dak throated for 180 Bergers. Finish length is 26 plus his brake for a 28 OAL. Kevin set the installed Timney trigger at 2.5#. The stock was Hydro dipped in Kuiu Vais 2.0. The mount is Murphy Precision, rings Hawkins Precision, scope NXS 5-22 x56 with discontinued standard cross hair, zero stop , illuminated. Doing load development know, first group was .68. I think the gun has potential!

I want to thank Kevin for his hospitality while we visited the shop. He installed two Wyatt box mags and throated a buddies rifle while we went to lunch. The three hour drive to the shop was well worth it! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











