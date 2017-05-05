338 LM First custom build. [ATTACH]1z844x30a805550184[/ATTACH]

I've been enjoying long range shooting for a while. I've been doing the best I can with factory rifles ( a Remington bolt rifle in 7mm mag.) and a semi custom (Savage single shot target currently in 6.5x47 Lapua). I've been looking to shoot further and more accurately than I've been able to. I know it's not so much the rifle as the shooter that enables someone to reach out to extended ranges but I figured that a really good gun would be a major contributing factor. I was right.



A year and a half ago I started researching and planning my ideal full custom long range rifle. This would be a target shooting rifle. I wouldn't hesitate to use it for hunting but the conditions/situation would have to be fairly specific. I would mostly be shooting paper, steel, and varmints. I decided on the 338 LM for several reasons. I won't expound here but just say that it is a proven long range cartridge. It would be a single shot. All my rifles are single shot, again for different personal reasons. On this particular build each shot will be measured and calculated and I didn't want my COAL to be restricted by magazine length.



I had an NXS 5-22x 56 scope already. This scope while not my perfect ideal scope would suffice because of the rugged and proven dependability and more pressing budget constraints. On the rifle itself I would not compromise on any of the components. Here's the list:

Action: Surgeon XL single shot

Barrel: Krieger MTU contour 27" finish length 1/9.35 twist

Stock: McMillan Mchale sniper fill

Trigger: Jewell

Brake: MBM Beast

Bipod: Atlas 5H Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger