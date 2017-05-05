Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 LM First custom build.
  #1  
05-05-2017, 01:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 10
338 LM First custom build.
[ATTACH]1z844x30a805550184[/ATTACH]
I've been enjoying long range shooting for a while. I've been doing the best I can with factory rifles ( a Remington bolt rifle in 7mm mag.) and a semi custom (Savage single shot target currently in 6.5x47 Lapua). I've been looking to shoot further and more accurately than I've been able to. I know it's not so much the rifle as the shooter that enables someone to reach out to extended ranges but I figured that a really good gun would be a major contributing factor. I was right.

A year and a half ago I started researching and planning my ideal full custom long range rifle. This would be a target shooting rifle. I wouldn't hesitate to use it for hunting but the conditions/situation would have to be fairly specific. I would mostly be shooting paper, steel, and varmints. I decided on the 338 LM for several reasons. I won't expound here but just say that it is a proven long range cartridge. It would be a single shot. All my rifles are single shot, again for different personal reasons. On this particular build each shot will be measured and calculated and I didn't want my COAL to be restricted by magazine length.

I had an NXS 5-22x 56 scope already. This scope while not my perfect ideal scope would suffice because of the rugged and proven dependability and more pressing budget constraints. On the rifle itself I would not compromise on any of the components. Here's the list:
Action: Surgeon XL single shot
Barrel: Krieger MTU contour 27" finish length 1/9.35 twist
Stock: McMillan Mchale sniper fill
Trigger: Jewell
Brake: MBM Beast
Bipod: Atlas 5H
338 LM First custom build.-image.jpg  
  #2  
05-05-2017, 02:53 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,759
Re: 338 LM First custom build.
Very Nice Build. I like your colors. I've been working on load development with mine. Getting closer, it seems to favor more powder.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

  #3  
05-05-2017, 04:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 10
Re: 338 LM First custom build.
Thanks. I've always had blued or stainless rifles so I really wanted something different this time.
Reply With Quote
