.338 lapua magnum project
.338 lapua magnum project
02-24-2017, 12:35 PM
JOWEL
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2008
Posts: 122
.338 lapua magnum project
SPECS.-
Remington 700 action blueprinted
Krieger flutted barrel straight and heli
Twisted barrel muzzlebreak
Manners stock glass bedded.
Nightforce bases and rings
Swarovski X5I scope.
