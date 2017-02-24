Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


.338 lapua magnum project
.338 lapua magnum project
SPECS.-
Remington 700 action blueprinted
Krieger flutted barrel straight and heli
Twisted barrel muzzlebreak
Manners stock glass bedded.
Nightforce bases and rings
Swarovski X5I scope.
