300 Norma Custom Build
05-18-2017, 12:49 AM
300 Norma Custom Build
Not new to shooting but this is my first custom rifle. I spent a decent length of time researching what I wanted and received plenty of advice from mates with more experience. After bouncing around on gunsmith options here, I settled on APRS in SA to build this one up and they did a fantastic job. This build is simply focused around the Berger 230 projectiles (and the 225 ELD-M as an alternative option, when it eventually becomes more available here). Initial plans were to have a 300WM with CIP length mags built for the same projectile(s), but selected the norma as it's a better option for that purpose.

I already had the PMII, and due to its colour, selected a cerakote option that came close to it.

Action: Stiller Tac 338 - 30MOA base
Caliber: 300 Norma Magnum
Barrel: Bartlein MTU - 28 inch, 9 twist
Stock: Manners T4A
DBM: Badger M5, CIP length
Trigger: Rifle Basix
Brake: APRS 3-Port
Rings: AI 18MOA single piece

It'll get used shooting it as far as I'm capable and some hunting work.
300 Norma Custom Build-img_7461.jpg   300 Norma Custom Build-img_7462.jpg  

