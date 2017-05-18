300 Norma Custom Build Not new to shooting but this is my first custom rifle. I spent a decent length of time researching what I wanted and received plenty of advice from mates with more experience. After bouncing around on gunsmith options here, I settled on APRS in SA to build this one up and they did a fantastic job. This build is simply focused around the Berger 230 projectiles (and the 225 ELD-M as an alternative option, when it eventually becomes more available here). Initial plans were to have a 300WM with CIP length mags built for the same projectile(s), but selected the norma as it's a better option for that purpose.



I already had the PMII, and due to its colour, selected a cerakote option that came close to it.



Action: Stiller Tac 338 - 30MOA base

Caliber: 300 Norma Magnum

Barrel: Bartlein MTU - 28 inch, 9 twist

Stock: Manners T4A

DBM: Badger M5, CIP length

Trigger: Rifle Basix

Brake: APRS 3-Port

Rings: AI 18MOA single piece



It'll get used shooting it as far as I'm capable and some hunting work. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



