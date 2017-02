30 Nosler I haven't posted in a while so I thought this would be a good one. This is the first 30 Nosler I have built and I was impressed. We tried 212 ELDX and 215 Bergers. Both shot very well. The Bergers were shooting at 3030 and the 212's at 3016. I did have a 1/2 gr. more powder in the Bergers. All testing was done H1000 and CCI 250 primers.



A-3 McMillian

Trued Rem. 700 Action

Jewell tigger

Brux Barrel#5 finished at 26 inches

SSG mini extreme brake

K&G flat grey Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





