3 new project rifles almost done. Savages.

I've built myself quite a few rifles over the years on Stiller, Remington, Weathersby etc. but finally realized I'm just a savage guy.



First is my Light weight 300 WSM

I wanted a light weight rifle that is still capable of reasonably long-range hunting. 2 things most lightweight rifles sacrifice is barrel length and either no or plastic bottom metal. I could have built it lighter but I was able to meet my goal of 7.5lb including the scope and still retain the nicer stainless bottom metal and a 24" barrel plus the brake.

Parts

Savage 16 Lightweight hunter action converted to top bolt release

Manners EH1 carbon fiber stock.

24" McGowan SS barrel that I turned down and wrapped myself

Benchmark titanium muzzle brake

factory stainless DBM

Savage target accutrigger and sear set at 1.5lb

flipflop recoil pad

glades armory bolt handle that I shortened and put a 300 WSM case head in it.

DNZ rings

Vortex Razor HD light weight hunter 3-15X42.

I included a quick video of this rifle being fired. Note the almost no recoil for a 7.5lb 300WSM. this is with 190gr long range accubonds at around 2950FPS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo2CssAEUHk









Single shot 338 lapua 10lb 8oz including scope

Parts

Savage model 112 single shot lapua action cerracoated McMillian grey

Benchmark 29" SS 10 twist barrel that I turned down and carbon fiber wrapped

Manners T2 stock previous owner had painted it. I started sanding for paint prep but ended up leaving it as I really like the distressed look.

Glades armory bolt body

Glades armory bolt handle

Target accutriger set at 12oz.

3 port brake Cerra coated Mcmillian grey

SSS solid top scope rail

Vortex Rings

Vortex Viper HSLR 6-24X50 with XLR reticule







6MM-223 or 6X45 Stock still needs paint

This was a fun one! I made from parts I had sitting around and cost me very little to build. And it SHOOTS!!

Stevens action cera coated flat black

21" Pacnor SS 8 twist barrel that I got on trade from a member here. It was originally a 6mm Remington but I cut it off and rethreaded/rechambered it and did a carbon wrap.

Stock was originally a Bell and Carlson anchutz 10/22 stock that I glassed in and re inleted. I also permanently bonded the PTG bottom metal to stiffen everything up. It became like a mini-mini chassis

PTG bottom metal

3 port brake

Target accutrigger and sear set at 12oz

EGW scope rail

Warne rings

Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16X50

