3 new project rifles almost done. Savages.

I figured I'd share my 3 new project rifles I have been working on. 2 are done and one needs paint.
I've built myself quite a few rifles over the years on Stiller, Remington, Weathersby etc. but finally realized I'm just a savage guy.
First is my Light weight 300 WSM
I wanted a light weight rifle that is still capable of reasonably long-range hunting. 2 things most lightweight rifles sacrifice is barrel length and either no or plastic bottom metal. I could have built it lighter but I was able to meet my goal of 7.5lb including the scope and still retain the nicer stainless bottom metal and a 24" barrel plus the brake.
Parts
Savage 16 Lightweight hunter action converted to top bolt release
Manners EH1 carbon fiber stock.
24" McGowan SS barrel that I turned down and wrapped myself
Benchmark titanium muzzle brake
factory stainless DBM
Savage target accutrigger and sear set at 1.5lb
flipflop recoil pad
glades armory bolt handle that I shortened and put a 300 WSM case head in it.
DNZ rings
Vortex Razor HD light weight hunter 3-15X42.
I included a quick video of this rifle being fired. Note the almost no recoil for a 7.5lb 300WSM. this is with 190gr long range accubonds at around 2950FPS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo2CssAEUHk
Single shot 338 lapua 10lb 8oz including scope
Parts
Savage model 112 single shot lapua action cerracoated McMillian grey
Benchmark 29" SS 10 twist barrel that I turned down and carbon fiber wrapped
Manners T2 stock previous owner had painted it. I started sanding for paint prep but ended up leaving it as I really like the distressed look.
Glades armory bolt body
Glades armory bolt handle
Target accutriger set at 12oz.
3 port brake Cerra coated Mcmillian grey
SSS solid top scope rail
Vortex Rings
Vortex Viper HSLR 6-24X50 with XLR reticule
6MM-223 or 6X45 Stock still needs paint
This was a fun one! I made from parts I had sitting around and cost me very little to build. And it SHOOTS!!
Stevens action cera coated flat black
21" Pacnor SS 8 twist barrel that I got on trade from a member here. It was originally a 6mm Remington but I cut it off and rethreaded/rechambered it and did a carbon wrap.
Stock was originally a Bell and Carlson anchutz 10/22 stock that I glassed in and re inleted. I also permanently bonded the PTG bottom metal to stiffen everything up. It became like a mini-mini chassis
PTG bottom metal
3 port brake
Target accutrigger and sear set at 12oz
EGW scope rail
Warne rings
Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16X50