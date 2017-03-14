Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Population management ibex hunt
03-14-2017
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,662
Population management ibex hunt
This past weekend I was selected to participate in a NM population management ibex hunt in the Florida Mts. My buddy Wes and I arrived early in the morning and started our long trek up the mountain and after glassing for several hours we found a suitable ibex to harvest. Wes ranged the ibex at 825 yards. I dialed my dope and held 1.5 mils to the left for wind. I then sent the 140 grain Berger Hyb on it's way and it found it's mark behind the shoulder. The ibex went down and the real work began! It took us several more hours to retrieve the ibex and pack it back to the truck. Lots of bruises and cactus pricks to show for our work! However, great memories were made!
03-14-2017
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,717
Re: Population management ibex hunt
Very Neat, Great Shooting, Congrats!
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"
