Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Photography > Trophy Photos
Reload this Page 37 1/2" Mule Deer
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

37 1/2" Mule Deer
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-21-2017, 01:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Redlands CA
Posts: 372
37 1/2" Mule Deer
Check out the link for the story on video. Let me know what you think- and yes I shot it all on an iPhone.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
37 1/2" Mule Deer-img_0309.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-21-2017, 07:34 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,731
Re: 37 1/2" Mule Deer
Holy smokes, what a harvest! Congrats and thanks for sharing.

Ed
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Population management ibex hunt | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC