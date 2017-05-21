Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Photography
Trophy Photos
37 1/2" Mule Deer
37 1/2" Mule Deer
05-21-2017, 01:59 AM
Big Jake Duke
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Redlands CA
Posts: 372
37 1/2" Mule Deer
Check out the link for the story on video. Let me know what you think- and yes I shot it all on an iPhone.
05-21-2017, 07:34 AM
FEENIX
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,731
Re: 37 1/2" Mule Deer
Holy smokes, what a harvest! Congrats and thanks for sharing.
Ed
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
