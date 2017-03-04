Windage Compensation

Quote:
Anyone that has spent much time in Wyoming knows that the wind can really blow here. According to the University of Wyoming's website at UW - Laramie, Wyoming | University of Wyoming, "Wyoming contains over 50% of the United States' top categories for wind energy resource". Whether it's the plains of eastern and southern Wyoming or the mountain valleys and peaks of the western Rockies, the wind can be a factor for hunters on any given day of the year. As the birth place of Huskemaw Optics, Wyoming has been the premier place to develop rifle scope technology and to put our scopes through the most rigorous field tests. From wind drifted roads and trails, to wind-proof tents and clothing for hunters, wind is a reality that must be dealt with on many different levels. In this article, we will cover some of the effects wind has on the flight path of a bullet and what can be done for both minimization and compensation. Read More...
