Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Technical Articles - Discussion
Reload this Page Windage Compensation
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Windage Compensation
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:00 AM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,145
Windage Compensation
Quote:
Anyone that has spent much time in Wyoming knows that the wind can really blow here. According to the University of Wyoming's website at UW - Laramie, Wyoming | University of Wyoming, "Wyoming contains over 50% of the United States' top categories for wind energy resource". Whether it's the plains of eastern and southern Wyoming or the mountain valleys and peaks of the western Rockies, the wind can be a factor for hunters on any given day of the year. As the birth place of Huskemaw Optics, Wyoming has been the premier place to develop rifle scope technology and to put our scopes through the most rigorous field tests. From wind drifted roads and trails, to wind-proof tents and clothing for hunters, wind is a reality that must be dealt with on many different levels. In this article, we will cover some of the effects wind has on the flight path of a bullet and what can be done for both minimization and compensation. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Windage Compensation, By Jack Peterson. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Single Shot Saga | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC