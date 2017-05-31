Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Technical Articles - Discussion
Reload this Page Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-31-2017, 04:01 PM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,153
Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp
Quote:
It's hard to believe that some of the varmint cartridges that originated in the early part of the last century are still doing an excellent job on small game. As far back as 1912, Savage offered the 22 Hi Power cartridge in their Model 99, and it delivered a 70 grain bullet at 2790 feet per second. This cartridge is no longer available in the US but is still somewhat popular in Europe, and known as the 5.6×52mmR. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp, By Glenn Burroughs. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Effective Game Killing - Part 1 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC