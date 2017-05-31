Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp Quote: It's hard to believe that some of the varmint cartridges that originated in the early part of the last century are still doing an excellent job on small game. As far back as 1912, Savage offered the 22 Hi Power cartridge in their Model 99, and it delivered a 70 grain bullet at 2790 feet per second. This cartridge is no longer available in the US but is still somewhat popular in Europe, and known as the 5.6×52mmR. Read More... Reaching Into the Past - The 219 Donaldson Wasp This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Glenn Burroughs. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________