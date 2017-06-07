Prone Shooting Position Quote: Prone shooting from the bipod should be our most accurate and precise position, yet some of us suffer in this area. I still see the biggest mistakes in this position at rifle matches from some well rounded and experienced shooters. Most of these issues can be easily fixed by the individual with a little forethought and awareness in their practice. Read More... Prone Shooting Position This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Jim See. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

