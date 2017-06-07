Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Magazine Articles > Technical Articles - Discussion
Reload this Page Prone Shooting Position
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Prone Shooting Position
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 09:39 AM
Administrator
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 1,157
Prone Shooting Position
Quote:
Prone shooting from the bipod should be our most accurate and precise position, yet some of us suffer in this area. I still see the biggest mistakes in this position at rifle matches from some well rounded and experienced shooters. Most of these issues can be easily fixed by the individual with a little forethought and awareness in their practice. Read More...
This is a thread for discussion of the article, Prone Shooting Position, By Jim See. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.
__________________
.
What's In Len's Backpack?

See Len's take on his own 51 items.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« King of 2 Miles 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC