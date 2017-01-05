Level It And Color It Done Quote: X-ray just built a new rifle. In his search for the ultimate caliber/rifle combo he has been through many. As a past shooting competitor, he knows what works. Working as a paid hunter, X-ray's real world experience eclipses the fantasy worlds of most.



From .243s to 6mm SLRs, 308s to .338 Normas, 6.5 Creedmoors to 22-243s, his use of and collection of working rifles is extensive. Heck, who needs a .338 Norma to shoot coyotes? X-ray! He called me a couple of weeks ago to tell me of a 708 yard shot he made on a sleeping coyote. That coyote is sleeping deeper now. Read More... Level It And Color It Done This is a thread for discussion of the article,, By Les Voth. Here you can ask questions or make comments about the article.

.

What's In Len's Backpack?



See Len's take on his own 51 items. __________________