2,000 + yards Ut.
04-11-2017, 02:03 PM
Join Date: May 2005
Posts: 4
2,000 + yards Ut.
I have a place that I set up and can shoot out to 2,400 yards in Sanpete county.
04-11-2017, 05:59 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,219
Re: 2,000 + yards Ut.
Thanks just the same. Nye County Nevada is closer.
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
