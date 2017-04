1000 yard ranges in New Mexico



VP@dngcnm.com Del Norte Gun Club in Rio Rancho New Mexico (Central NM just north of Albuquerque) is a private gun club with 2 - 1000 yard rifle ranges. One is a known distance range with paper target carriers and the other (My favorite) is a steel range with steel gongs from 100 yards out to 1000 yardsWe also host a precision rifle match once a month on our "Outback range" with steel targets out to 600+ yards on a natural terrain course.Derrel Whitney