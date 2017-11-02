Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Northeast Oregon
Posts: 75
Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5
Selling a pair of zamberlan Latemar NW boots. Men's 10.5, they have beeen worn three times into town. They aren't wide enough for my feet. Welted, re soleable, Leather uppers. Like new. Passing on to someone else, 1/2 price of new, $200.00 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5-img_1601.jpg   Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5-img_1603.jpg  

Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5-img_1604.jpg   Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5-img_1602.jpg  

