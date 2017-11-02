Zamberlan Latemar NW Boot. Men's 10.5 Selling a pair of zamberlan Latemar NW boots. Men's 10.5, they have beeen worn three times into town. They aren't wide enough for my feet. Welted, re soleable, Leather uppers. Like new. Passing on to someone else, 1/2 price of new, $200.00 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







