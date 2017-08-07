WTS Used Citizen Skyhawk JY0000-53E & Used Casio PAW2000T-7CR Pathfinder ABC

IMG_1725

IMG_1726

Used Casio PAW2000T-7CR Pathfinder ABC Titanium Watch & Bracelet. This has 22mm Lugs and can use 22mm Zulus/Natos/Straps/etc. w/o adapters. $100 Shipped in the US.

IMG_1723

IMG_1724

Used Orange Maratac 5 Ring Zulu available with either of the above for an additional $10.

