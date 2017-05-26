Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Tenzing pack
WTS Tenzing pack
05-26-2017, 06:10 PM
1maxhunter
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 186
WTS Tenzing pack
I have a Tenzing TC SP14 back pack up for sale. Never been used never taken out of the house. Can send pictures if you need. $100.00 plus shipping. i will try to send in the smallest box I can find.
