WTS/T Rolex GMT II 116710

I'm wanting to downgrade from my great condition 4 year old Rolex GMT II Ceramic. I have the box, all paperwork and booklets and warranty. I'll be glad to text or email any picture you could want. I'll sell for $5,800 shipped/insured CONUS or will trade for an excellent condition Stowa Flieger or IWC Pilot plus cash. Might possibly be interested in high quality hunting type scope plus cash. Email is gpo1956@gmail.com and text number is 501-336-7153.