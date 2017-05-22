Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 BRH
  #1  
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 302
WTS: Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 BRH
Excellent condition with box/papers/covers. Currently sitting in Sako Optiloks so I dont anticipate any ring mars. Can include the rings for 45.00 if you plan top mount on a Sako. 740.00 shipped

