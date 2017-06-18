Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Remington 308 Premier Match 308 175gr
Unread 06-18-2017, 01:39 PM
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 14
WTS Remington 308 Premier Match 308 175gr
WTS 2 cases of new, unopened Remington 308 Premier Match 175gr Matchking ammo. 200 Rnds per case. I will sell for $190.00each shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Remington 308 Premier Match 308 175gr-img_0214.jpg   WTS Remington 308 Premier Match 308 175gr-img_0211.jpg  

