03-02-2017, 02:44 PM
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Raleigh, NC
WTS: Possum Hollow Bore Guide #12 (brand new)
For sale is a brand new Possum Hollow Bore Guide #12.
Fits: Sako A2, Kimber 84M, L579 Forester, Ultralite 20 & 24, Dakota Preditor, CZ 527, Ithica 55LSA, Enfield Mk #4
Calibers: 308win, 7mm-08, 270win, .30-06-based cases, 7.5x55
Condition: Brand New
Price: $15 shipped
Location: Raleigh, NC.
Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS MO, MoneyGram, etc.)