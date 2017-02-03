Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Possum Hollow Bore Guide #12 (brand new)
Unread 03-02-2017, 02:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Raleigh, NC
Posts: 136
WTS: Possum Hollow Bore Guide #12 (brand new)
For sale is a brand new Possum Hollow Bore Guide #12.

Fits: Sako A2, Kimber 84M, L579 Forester, Ultralite 20 & 24, Dakota Preditor, CZ 527, Ithica 55LSA, Enfield Mk #4
Calibers: 308win, 7mm-08, 270win, .30-06-based cases, 7.5x55

Condition: Brand New

Price: $15 shipped
Location: Raleigh, NC.
Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS MO, MoneyGram, etc.)
