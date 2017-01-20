     close
WTS: Mtn Hardwear Casa 6 tent
  #1  
Unread 01-20-2017, 04:02 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Hazard, KY
Posts: 91
WTS: Mtn Hardwear Casa 6 tent
I bought this back in 2008 and used it once. Has been stored in my house ever since then. It still has the orginal tags on the stuff sack and comes in the original box. Full description is here: https://www.rei.com/product/747619/m...ar-casa-6-tent

$350 shipped
dcerefinishing.com
