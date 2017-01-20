Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Other Stuff For Sale
WTS: Mtn Hardwear Casa 6 tent
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS: Mtn Hardwear Casa 6 tent
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-20-2017, 04:02 PM
veezer
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Hazard, KY
Posts: 91
WTS: Mtn Hardwear Casa 6 tent
I bought this back in 2008 and used it once. Has been stored in my house ever since then. It still has the orginal tags on the stuff sack and comes in the original box. Full description is here:
https://www.rei.com/product/747619/m...ar-casa-6-tent
$350 shipped
__________________
dcerefinishing.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
American Security Tf5517 for sale
|
Kestrel 4000 nv bluetooth
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:31 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC