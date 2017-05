WTS: Kryptek Aquillo Down Jacket Highlander



Up for sale is a size large Krptek Aquillo down jacket. The jacket is like new and used one morning for a couple hours on a mule deer hunt and that is all the use of jacket. No tears, smells been hanging in the closet for over year. I have to many down jackets and this one has been sitting in the closet the longest.I would like $175 shipped or OBO. Payment paypal plus fees. Please either email at guinness_draft_lover(at)yahoo.com or call/text 775-354-6o37ThanksJet