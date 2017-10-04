Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Other Stuff For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Kings Camo Insulated Snow Pants - Snow Shadow - 4XL
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS: Kings Camo Insulated Snow Pants - Snow Shadow - 4XL
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-10-2017, 03:04 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 207
WTS: Kings Camo Insulated Snow Pants - Snow Shadow - 4XL
I am listing a pair of NEW Insulated (Thinsulate) Pants in the Kings Camo Pattern in 4XL size. I bought these in the offseason for coyote hunting, but by the time the season arrived I had lost 80 lbs [ATTACH=full]1006708[/ATTACH] and had no use for them. They still have the tags attached and have only been tried on. If this is your size, you know how hard it is to find good camo clothing that fits. These look nice and warm with a good pattern.

Asking $65, shipped (CONUS). Money order or Cashiers check preferred. THIS IS LISTED ON MULTIPLE SITES. The first public "I'll take it" trumps PM offers. Pics below:



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Eberlestock G4 operator | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC