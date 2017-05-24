Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: KESTREL 4500 weather meter
Unread 05-24-2017, 01:25 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Posts: 75
WTS: KESTREL 4500 weather meter
I have a used Kestrel 4500. Works great. Don't need it anymore.

Just like this one

https://www.amazon.com/Kestrel-4500-.../dp/B003YX7PF8

$200 shipped
